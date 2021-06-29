= It’s not over … wear masks indoors … says the county.
= A homeless person sets a fire at the Malibu Lagoon.
= One city council member wants the sheriff to concentrate homeless efforts in Malibu just like he is sending deputies to Venice.
= Kind of curious … the sheriff already is supposed to be concentrating on Malibu.
= And more groups in Venice are telling the sheriff to mind his own business.
= Pet dogs … owls … bobcats … animals are still being killed by rat poison in Malibu.
= Distance learning in CA public schools is illegal this fall ... says Ben Drati.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.