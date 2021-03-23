Malibu's Only Daily News for Tuesday March 23rd
= The Malibu Beach Inn gets shot down in its request to move its parking lot across PCH.
= The rewrite of the Malibu city policy book lands with little explanation ... and a resulting giant thud ... at City Hall.
= The City of LA is the place to go for a hard to find vaccine appointment right now.
= Just when Air B and B is under control ... some Internet outfit is turning Malibu houses into permanent time shares.
= Miles of PCH could get washed out ... a new tsunami map says watch out for a big Alaska quake.
= A cold Santa Ana tonight and tomorrow ... up to 50 mph gusts.
= And Mo says the waves today are four feet ... niiiiice.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The news is on continuous replay from 9:30-2 on FM 99.1 HD2 in your car.
Major stories are posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.