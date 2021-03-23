Malibu's Only Daily News for Tuesday March 23rd
-
- Updated
- 0
= The Malibu Beach Inn gets shot down in its request to move its parking lot across PCH.
= The rewrite of the Malibu city policy book lands with little explanation ... and a resulting giant thud ... at City Hall.
= The City of LA is the place to go for a hard to find vaccine appointment right now.
= Just when Air B and B is under control ... some Internet outfit is turning Malibu houses into permanent time shares.
= Miles of PCH could get washed out ... a new tsunami map says watch out for a big Alaska quake.
= A cold Santa Ana tonight and tomorrow ... up to 50 mph gusts.
= And Mo says the waves today are four feet ... niiiiice.
Community Calendar
