= Traffic moving at 7 mph all morning on the 101 east just past Kanan ... avoid.

= Just as things look much better ... two more cases of Coronavirus are diagnosed in Malibu.
= One in four people who live in Malibu have now been vaccinated against the disease.
= Malibu tries to extricate itself from a free speech case against the Coastal Commission.
= The city really doesn't want to be the enforcer for the commission.
= And if you are unhappy with Southern California Edison's power poles ...., imagine living next door to a Southern California Edison nuclear dump ... just down the beach.
