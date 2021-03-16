= Just as things look much better ... two more cases of Coronavirus are diagnosed in Malibu.
= One in four people who live in Malibu have now been vaccinated against the disease.
= Malibu tries to extricate itself from a free speech case against the Coastal Commission.
= The city really doesn't want to be the enforcer for the commission.
= And if you are unhappy with Southern California Edison's power poles ...., imagine living next door to a Southern California Edison nuclear dump ... just down the beach.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON www/kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- FM 99.1 KBUU Headlines for Tuesday March 16th
- Reviews & More: American Dreams
- Blog: Row, Row, Row Your Boat
- FM 99.1 KBUU Headlines for Monday March 15
- Malibusiness: Arlo Jenson, Junk Removal Company
- Poem Corner: The Sky Over Wuhan
- Judy Garland’s Former Home for Sale
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Feb. 19-27
Most Popular
Articles
- Blog: A Rough Night
- Pamela Anderson Selling Malibu Home, Moving To Canada
- Air Force Flew Stealthy Nighthawks Over California Coast in February
- The New Old Way To Fight Pests
- Judy Garland’s Former Home for Sale
- Cross Creek Ranch—Formerly La Paz—Set To Break Ground Soon
- New Yorker Publishes Yearlong Investigation into Malibu Creek State Park Shootings
- Nearly 25 Homeless Malibu Fire Victims Have Found Housing
- Planetary Themes for the Month of March
- SMMUSD and Teachers’ Union Reach Agreement, Allowing Kids To Return To Classrooms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Blame Where Blame Is Due (2)
- Malibu Seen: We Built This City on Rock and Roll (1)
- Homeless Man Allegedly Attacks Woman at Malibu Gas Station (1)
- Rising From the Ashes — the Bates Family (1)
- Air Force Flew Stealthy Nighthawks Over California Coast in February (1)
- Photo: One New COVID Death (1)
- The New Old Way To Fight Pests (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.