- = Malibu beaches are open this morning.
- = Not an overwhelming amount of fireworks in Malibu …
- = But we were immersed in a choking fog of fireworks smoke from LA and Oxnard.
- = The skate park is open … the kids are ecstatic …
- = Some residents not very happy with sheriff’s deputies popping wheelies in beaches that were closed to the public.
- = Others say let them let loose.
- = And Santa Monica school officials will ask Malibu tomorrow … how do you want the schools to reopen????
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU Newswire for Monday
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
