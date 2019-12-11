https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-396-wed-dec-11/
This is KBUU News - Day 396 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = Malibu’s Congressman gets a heart stent and is resting at a D-C hospital.
- = Camping in the Santa Monica Mountains approved by the County supervisors.
- = Malibu’s concerns about fire extinguishers and ranger patrols go unanswered.
- = Malibu creek is full of trash … the upstream agencies are not doing their jobs.
- = Air B and B agrees to enforce Santa Monica regulations ... after a 3-year fight.
- = And a law firm gets paid a half million dollars by the local school district … over free school supplies.
——
——
Late news from Washington - Malibu area Congressman Ted Lieu is resting comfortably after having a heart stent installed at George Washington Univ.
A spoeksman said the congressman was feeling chest pain yesterday.
He went to the hospitaland was diagnozed with a blocked heart artery.
Congressman Ted Lieu says he is resting comfortbaly … and plans to watch a lot of TV this week.
——
Malibu got shot down big time … on the issue of camping in the Santa Monica Mountains …. at the county board of supervisors yesterday. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/supes-dont-answer-malibu-pleas-for-fire-protection/
——
Santa Monica Malibu school parents may have received a legal notice in their email overnight.
It’s a notice from a law firm that sued the school district over fees.
California’s Constitution requires a free public education.
The school district admits no wrong … but has agreed to settle with the law firm in a class action lawsuit.
Parents can be repaid any fees
Form and if they qualify … and if they’re not challenged by the school district … they get their money back.
The law firm meanwhile gets more than a half million dollars in taxpayer funds for its legal work.
—-
Malibu residents have been looking with alarm at the city of Agoura Hills … which has plans for developers to build massive projects at the corner of Kanan Dume Road at Agoura Road. Agoura Hills has a new mayor now … Illece Buckley Weber. What does she say about this? https://www.radiomalibu.net/agoura-hills-mayor-promises-re-evaluation-of-massive-kanan-road-projects/
Complete story: www.theacorn.com .
——
Malibu Creek is full of garbage … and L-A County is less than 10% of the way toward meeting their stormwater pollution reduction goals.
That’s the conclusion of Heal The Bay … as it unveils a campaign on reducing stormwater pollution.
And this campaign could have teeth.
There is a legal deadline in two years for several watershed management groups to reduce stormwater pollution.
A federal water pollution permit needs to be renewed in 2020 … and environmental groups could use that as an opportunity to require more extensive cleanups.
Heal the Bay argues that the existing permit is too lax to force major water quality improvements.
There are 12 major watersheds that feed the ocean from Los Angeles County … and only one is was on track to reduce its pollution.
That would be the Dominguez Channel Watershed in the South Bay.
Nearly all of Malibu Creek is upstream of the City of Malibu … out in unincorporated L A and Ventura counties … plus the cities of Agoura Hills … Calabasas and Westlake Village.
It’s up to those cities and the counties … as well as the Las Virgenes water district … to clean up the creek.
There is hope.
L A County voters have approved Measure W — a parcel tax for water pollution cleanup.
It is expected to bring in $300 million in annual parcel-tax revenue, which will be used to improve water quality and increase stormwater capture.
This story is reported in the Los Angeles Times: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-12-10/stormwater-continues-to-pollute-l-a-countys-oceans-rivers-and-lakes-report-finds
——
——
Overnight rentals like Air B&Bs will be regulated in Malibu … where the city Council has adopted please Santa Monica ordinance to deal with the issue.
Now comes news that air B&B has settled with the city of Santa Monica and agreed to comply with their groundbreaking ordinance.
Appeals courts have already upheld the legality of the Santa Monica plan.
Now the big Air B&B company has agreed to the terms.
Airbnb will now require all listings to have a license number issued by the city.
The company will permit each host to list only one dwelling … and no more than two rooms in that home.
Airbnb also will collect $2 a night from renters and pass it on to the city to be used for affordable housing.
Santa Monica requires hosts to remain on the premises.
Malibu’s ordinance will be a bit looser … with some absentee rentals allowed under tight regulations.
——
California’s local governments are reacting too slowly to predictions of rising sea levels that threaten the state's economy and housing.
That’s according to a report released yesterday by the Legislative Analyst's Office.
Despite years of urgent warnings, local governments are moving too slow to prevent the worst damage from sea-level rise caused by climate change.
This could aggravate the severe housing shortages … and injure the state economy.
The Legislative Analyst’s office says California would need to start building 100,000 more housing units per year to mitigate the problems caused by sea-level rise.
The report maps out solutions for California’s Legislature. Key among them is money for local governments, but the analyst’s office also recommends teamwork. Sea-level rise will affect coastal communities across county lines, the report says, so it recommends regional planning and adaptation projects up and down the state’s coast.
That story is reported by Calmatters … a nonprofit statewide journalism cooperative.
——
The City Hall holiday reception is tonight.
Caroling … and art from Malibu High and Middle School kids.
And there will be light refreshments.
That’s tonight from 4 to 6 pm at Malibu City Hall.
And it's just not Christmas in Malibu without the annual Malibu Woodie parade.
This Saturday.
15 classic wood-paneled station wagons.
All decorated for the holidays.
Coffee and light bites from the Broad Street Oyster Company.
Mini wreath making with The Unlikely Florist.
An ornament-making station, and more!
Do your shopping and take advantage of complimentary gift wrapping from the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.
This Saturday ...
In the back lot ... at Malibu Village.
P C H at Cross Creek.
Come join us for the 6th annual Woodie Parade.
This Saturday... ... 2 to 4 in the afternoon ... at Malibu Village.
——
This note from San Francisco.
The city that is the birthplace of Air B and B and rental e-scooters.
Officials there have banned any new technologies that threaten to wreak havoc on the public.
The head of the San Francisco Office of Emerging Technology says they are being inundated with start up companies With big ideas.
Hoverboards, delivery drones and data-gathering devices on city sidewalks.
They’ve even heard of a business that wants to promote low-tech pogo sticks as transportation.
“Can you imagine?” a city official told the San Francisco Chronicle.
“Let’s put a stop to that before they drop 10,000 pogo sticks into the city.”
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Mostly sunny )))) … highs (((( 66 )))) beaches … (((( 69 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:44 )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 56 )))) beaches … (((( 47 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 62 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( occasionally 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( meh )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( High tide is at 9:31.
——
