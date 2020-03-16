- Everything (almost) ordered closed until March 31
- Take out only from all restaurants
- Gyms closed
- Mob scene at Ralph's distresses Zuma Jay
- Building Inspections Wind Down
- No More Staff At City Hall For Construction Issues
Details every half hour on the radio.
FM 99.1
Stream it at www.radiomalibu.net
