= Coronavirus vaccine availability looks to expand ... as more and more people are eligible.
= Craig Foster blisters Santa Monica leaders as racist liars ... over the school district separation.
= SCE intentionally blacked out the Cuthbert Circuit based on a laughable weather forecast ...
= Turns out they were afraid that 28 mile an hour winds could cause power lines to malfunction.
= An 88 percent increase in crime ... all of it car theft and car breakins.
= And the city may go after vacant landowners who allow homeless camps to cause danger.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON to www.kbu2.net .
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
