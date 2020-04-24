With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
these are the Friday Headlines:
= Nine people have been killed by the virus in two nursing homes close to Malibu.
= 95 degrees in the Valley today … Malibu us beseeching people to stay away.
= Your cellphones are going to go off this weekend with warnings to avoid the beach.
= April’s rains have brought us a bumper crop of weeds …
= … and yeah … LA Firefighters are worried about Coronavirus amongst fire crews.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is day 532 since the fire … day 36 of stay at home …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.