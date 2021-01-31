Longtime slow growth activist Patt Healy has been ousted from her position … representing Malibu before a commission run by MRCA boss Joe Edmiston.
A man who has been vocal in opposition to Edmiston … Lloyd Ahern … will replace Healy. MORE, CLICK BELOW.
KBUU RADIO NEWS AIRED FRIDAY 29 JAN
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE SUNDAY 31 JAN
