- = Another fatal crash on Las Posas Road ... west of Malibu ... this morning.
- = Skateboards may be shredding this winter at Bluffs park.
- = The city council meets at 4 o’clock this afternoon to make plans for a park.
- = School starts tomorrow … traffic and parking issues start this afternoon on Pint Dume.
- = A man with a gun in an RV parked on PCH … faces 78 years in prison.
- = As if Malibu needs more fire awareness … the city has declared September to be Fire Awareness Month.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Bad crash on Las Posas Road … between Malibu and Camarillo.
A truck versus a motorcycle.
There was a fire … the coroner has been called.
This is on Las Posas near Pleasant Valley Road … about midway between PCH and the 101 Freeway.
Two people were killed on Las Posas Road near this site … earlier this summer.
——
The city council will decide on building a temporary skate park now … and a permanent skate park later … at Bluffs Park. The meeting is today at 4. Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/skateboard-park/
——
Malibu residents are concerned about crime in the scruffy RVs parked along the highway … and this news won’t reassure them. A weird police chase of a motor home with kids in it … which started in Malibu and ended in Bakersfield … made news in May of last year. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/man-who-pulled-gun-in-pch-rv/
——
School in the local school districts formally starts tomorrow … but a taste of traffic and parking concerns will areive at Point Dume this afternoon. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/dume-school-traffic-crunch-starts/
——
As Malibu heads into peak wildfire season, the City will hold a Red Flag Season Community Fire Briefing on Saturday, September 21st. Fore season will be different this year. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sept-is-fire-awareness-month/
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( No marine layer … and not many clouds today )))) … highs (((( 74 )))) beaches … (((( 97 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( will be strong … up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:37 )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
At 7:20… at Trancas it’s (((( 61 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 63 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 72 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 63 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are occasionally (((( 1 to 2 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( poor to fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( Low tide was at 7:12am.
A 4.4 foot high tide will crest at 1:45pm.
Another low tide at 8:34 tonight. ))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
KBUU Newswire Day 278 - Wed Aug 21 - Another Fatal Crash On Las Posas - Traffic Jam Likely On The Point Today - PCH RV Violence May Net 78 Years In Prison
- MALIBU’S ONLY LOCAL DAILY NEWS … FROM RADIO MALIBU …. F-M 99 POINT 1 K B U U. GOOD MORNING … I’M HANS LAETZ REPORTING.
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Disaster Guide: Malibu Braces for Future Emergencies
- Despite Environmental Concerns, SCE Renews Permit on Civic Center Lot
- KBUU Newswire Day 278 - Wed Aug 21 - Another Fatal Crash On Las Posas - Traffic Jam Likely On The Point Today - PCH RV Violence May Net 78 Years In Prison
- KBUU Newswire - Day 278 - Tues Aug 20 - SCE Paves Paradise, Puts Up A Parking Lot - City OKs SCE Extension - SMMUSD Argues Against Malibu Attorney - Fires Down 95%
- Blog: A Rocket Scientist
- This is KBUU News - Day 284 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- Edison Asks to Extend Lease on Civic Center Lot
- This is KBUU News - Day 238 - the Monday Headlines:
Most Popular
Articles
- A Real Estate Market That Makes No Sense
- City Requests Bids on a Siren Emergency Warning System
- Historic Bentleys Make a Pit Stop in Malibu
- Catastrophe Avoided: Small Brush Fire Extinguished Near Topanga Tuesday
- Feldman Defends Woolsey Disaster Response
- Edison Asks to Extend Lease on Civic Center Lot
- Patience Pays Off For Malibu Real Estate Investors
- County Supervisors Aim For A Green Future
- Knitting superstar visits Malibu
- Malibu’s Le Cafe de la Plage Named One of LA's Best Vegan Ice Cream Spots
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.