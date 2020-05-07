With KBUU All News all morning. And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon. This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News These are the Thursday Headlines: = Malibu beaches are -not- going to be opened … this weekend or anytime soon … = L A County takes the first tentative steps towards relaxing … a little tiny bit … the public health order. = The first phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions won't mean much for Malibu = Plans to remove 3 of the 13 teachers at Malibu Elementary School spur parent outrage. = The death knell for Malibu schools … say some … arguing that Malibu is different than Santa Monica. = Predicted high today over the hill … 101. = And Malibu’s poet laureate passes away. Ellen Reich had lived in Malibu Park for decades. —— Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting. www.radiomalibu.net