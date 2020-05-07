With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Thursday Headlines:
= Malibu beaches are -not- going to be opened … this weekend or anytime soon …
= L A County takes the first tentative steps towards relaxing … a little tiny bit … the public health order.
= The first phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions won't mean much for Malibu
= Plans to remove 3 of the 13 teachers at Malibu Elementary School spur parent outrage.
= The death knell for Malibu schools … say some … arguing that Malibu is different than Santa Monica.
= Predicted high today over the hill … 101.
= And Malibu’s poet laureate passes away. Ellen Reich had lived in Malibu Park for decades.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
