KBUU NEWSWIRE 8:34 AM FRI JUL 24
= Moonshadows said it did everything right when it discovered some employees had contracted COVID.
= The restaurant closed for 3 days … had a deep cleaning … and is back at work.
= Pepperdine plans to build a semipermanent tent in the middle of its dorms … a student health clinic.
= The M R C A stakes out another trail onto private property.
= And no identification yet for the woman killed on P C H … near the M R C A trailheads there.
= And drive in movies are coming to Malibu next month!
Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Weekdays on the radio: 7 am to 9:20 am.
Weekdays on the radio: 7 am to 9:20 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.