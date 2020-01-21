This is KBUU News - Day 438 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = The gigantic shopping center and office next to the library goes before the Planning Commission tonight.
- = The project was approved by a city council 12 years ago … but now the La Paz people want some changes,
- = The school bus at Point Dume is a flop … but traffic jams are getting better.
- = A mountain lion grabs a kid in Orange County … the kid’s OK … the lion is dead.
- = And some scientists say the state needs to start burning brush in purpose … in a big way … to prevent fire disasters.
Details on the KBUU News this morning.
AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
