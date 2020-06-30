= What on earth is going on at the L A County sheriff’s office???
= The Board of Supervisors orders beaches closed over the 4th of July weekend.
= The local sheriff’s office announces the beach closure order … so does the Malibu mayor.
= But late last night … Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he was not consulted by the Supervisors… and will not enforce the beach closure order.
= Coincidentally ... the sheriff's budget had just been cut by the Board of Supervisors.
= Villanueva calls the budget cuts "defund the police."
= Malibu pays for its sheriff's services ... but they may get cut anyway.
= 25 Malibu charities compete for grant money from the city … we’ll tell you the winners and the losers.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.