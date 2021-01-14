= People 65 and up can get vaccinated … when the vaccines arrive … someday.
= Malibu likely will not have mass vaccinations here … we're too small.
= Two businesses in Malibu get cited for violating the Public Health Order … one of them in a big annoying way.
= School board members from Santa Monica are expected to appoint another Santa Monica resident to the Santa Monica Malibu School Board tonight.
= And the NTSB will meet to declare a cause for the crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Malibu Canyon nearly one year ago.
These news items and more … 7 times every day … on FM 99.1 KBUU … and www.radiomalibu.net .
Major stories are posted afternoons on the KBUU website... with links from the KBUU Facebook … Nextdoor and the Malibu Times websites.
