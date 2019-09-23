https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-318-mon-sep-23/
This is KBUU News - Day 318 - the Monday Headlines:
- = High tomorrow … 103º … in the Malibu mountains.
- = The first Santa Anas of the year blow in … but no red flags or power cuts.
- = A firestorm of opposition from Malibu to the county’s plan to add campgrounds.
- = Malibu’s school count drops 10 percent.
- = And State Parks says after 6 years …. the Malibu Lagoon project was a rousing success.
——
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Fall started this morning at midnight.
And the first real Santa Anas of the fall arrive tonight.
Fire danger … moderate.
The winds are expected to begin Monday night and continue through Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to a NWS meteorologist.
Although the risk for fires will be elevated, winds will not be high enough to trigger a red flag warning … and we are not getting any power blackout warnings.
But winds over the mountains will be about 20 miles an hour tonight … 30 miles an hour tomorrow.
And it will be hot tomorrow … highs 83 on the beach … 103 in the mountains.
Should camping be allowed in the mountains above Malibu? The county is using some tortured language to get around a judge’s decision … says one Malibu lawyer. And the fight over that goes to the L A County Board of Supervisors tomorrow. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/bu-camping-fight-goes-before-supes/
The operation was a success but the patient is dead. That may well be the response from some people in Malibu … after the Malibu Lagoon restoration project today issued its final report on just how well the project worked. The problem is that the lagoon may be thriving … but the adjacent Surfrider Beach and the Adamson House most certainly are not. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/lagoon-a-success-state-parks-says/
Malibu’s school population has dropped 10 percent …
The Santa Monica Malibu Unified says the longstanding downward trend was exacerbated by the Woolsey Fire …
Hardest hit … Malibu High School.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/enrollment-plunges-10-percent/
The Santa Monica Malibu School Board approves a contract to will use the KBUU transmitter site and its solar power plant … to relay data and telephone service into Malibu High when the power goes out. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/contract-to-link-mhs-to-grid
——
Weather for the Malibu
Santa Anas will blow in tonight … highs beaches … mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at
After that … moderate Santa Anas developing tonight … 20 miles per hour tonight … low beaches … mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be hot dry and windy … with an elevated fire danger.
Winds up tp 30 miles an hour … not strong enough for possible intentional blackouts.
Right now … at Trancas it's degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach
Upper Malibu Canyon
And at Civic Center Los Angeles
In the ocean … it's degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are feet high
Those are surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at ))))
