- = More Coronavirus cases in Malibu … we may go into stay at home orders very soon.
- = A newly elected city council member is harassing the city manager and clogging city hall ... says the mayor.
- = Bruce Silverstein again demands to tape record one on one meetings with the city manager… she again says no.
- = L A sheriff’s deputies fight back against the notion that P C H has been abandoned to speeders.
- = Emergency generators are now stationed along the water pipe supplying Big Rock Mesa.
- = And you were right … overnight jets flying into L A X are flying too low.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Wednesday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Sheriff's Office Defends Amount Of Traffic Enforcement - Waterworks Installs Emergency Big Rock Pump Power
- Silverstein Sends 80 Emails To City Manager, And Mayor Calls It 'Harassment'
- Wings of a Dove
- Caring Daughters
- Arts, Entertainment Events Scheduled
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Tuesday Headlines
- Blog: Something Good About COVID
- Weekend Effort Ousts Majority Of Campers, But Some Roost Just Across From Zuma
Most Popular
Articles
- Woolsey Rebuilds: A Tale of Two Cities
- Pepperdine Justice Coalition Stages PCH Protest After Dean’s Controversial Letter
- Curfew Imposed as County COVID Numbers Surge
- Army Corps of Engineers Signs off on Rindge Dam Removal
- String of Fires Triggers Homeless Camps’ Clearance
- Clock Ticking on Volleyball Season
- Longtime City Attorney To Depart Malibu
- COVID-19 Rapid Tests Available
- Malibu Seen: Jane's Joy
- Army Corps of Engineers Signs Off on Rindge Dam Removal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.