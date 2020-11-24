From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Wednesday Headlines:
  • = More Coronavirus cases in Malibu … we may go into stay at home orders very soon.
  • = A newly elected city council member is harassing the city manager and clogging city hall ... says the mayor.
  • = Bruce Silverstein again demands to tape record one on one meetings with the city manager… she again says no.
  • = L A sheriff’s deputies fight back against the notion that P C H has been abandoned to speeders.
  • = Emergency generators are now stationed along the water pipe supplying Big Rock Mesa.
  • = And you were right … overnight jets flying into L A X are flying too low.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.