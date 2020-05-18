https://www.radiomalibu.net/uc-csu-will-not-have-in-person-classes-this-august-but-pepperdine-plans-to-resume/
UC, CSU Will Not Have In-Person Classes This August, But Pepperdine Plans To Resume
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu's Drug and Alcohol Residential Rehab Centers Remain Open During Coronavirus
- Photos: Blues Waves
- UC, CSU Will Not Have In-Person Classes This August, But Pepperdine Plans To Resume
- Controversial Busch Water Tank Back Before Planning Comm Tonight - Also The Outlaw Paradise Cove Sewage Plant
- Second Known Malibu COVID-19 Death: James McGoldrick, 76, Was Pepperdine Law Prof For 50 Years
- Waves' Theegala Tapped for College Golf's Top Honor
- FM 99.1 KBUU Monday Morning News Headlines
- Finding Fresh Ways to Celebrate
Most Popular
Articles
- Trails and Beaches Reopen With Restrictions in Place
- Quarantine Concert on a Bluff
- Howdy's Delivers, Half a World Away
- Renters' and Landlords' Rights Examined at Virtual Town Hall
- School District Reports Phone Scams Using Superintendent's Name
- School Spending Under Fire As Layoffs Loom
- Some Trails Reopen in LA County: What You Should Know
- Facing Public Pressure, Council Shelves Work on Safe Parking
- Finding Fresh Ways to Celebrate
- 18 Months After Woolsey Fire, 2 Homes Built
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.