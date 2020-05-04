This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Monday Headlines:
= Three bad crashes in four days … P C H in Ventura County was crammed with tourists over the weekend.
= Point Dume’s nature preserve overrun with tourists … trying to get around the beach closures.
= Santa Monica has a half billion dollar budget hole … and will lay off 448 employees.
= And the local school mail system is hacked … a kid brings the system down.
Today is Day 542 since the Woolsey Fire.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

