This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Monday Headlines:
= Three bad crashes in four days … P C H in Ventura County was crammed with tourists over the weekend.
= Point Dume’s nature preserve overrun with tourists … trying to get around the beach closures.
= Santa Monica has a half billion dollar budget hole … and will lay off 448 employees.
= And the local school mail system is hacked … a kid brings the system down.
Today is Day 542 since the Woolsey Fire.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- From FM 99.1 KBUU The Monday Malibu Headlines
- Sheriff's Cracking Down on Canyon Speedsters
- Malibu Farm Stands Open During COVID-19
- Testing Again Today (Fri) At Malibu City Hall - 1,111 Official Deaths Now In LA County
- Waves Hoops Player Among Pro and Amateur Athletes Threatened By Sports Bettor
- Malibu Beach Reopenings Even More Distant, OC Reports Record Number Of New Cases 3 Days After Big Beach Crowds - No Link Established
- Sunlight At Beaches "Does Not Make It Safe To Go Out To The Beach" - Experts Tell Los Angeles Times
- State Issues List Of OK Activities: Biking And Hiking OK, But Local Trails Still Closed Due To Proximity To LA Hordes
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: As Ventura Beaches Reopen, Malibu Still Locked Up Tight
- Sheriff's Cracking Down on Canyon Speedsters
- Malibu Farm Stands Open During COVID-19
- Local Small Businesses Get Creative to Survive the Coronavirus Closures
- Letter: Search Your Own Soul
- Letter: Lady Gaga and Sean Penn
- LASD Malibu Liaison Promoted to Lieutenant
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News These are the Tuesday Headlines:
- Fire, Flood and Plague Can't Topple Malibu Budget
- Surging Number Of Virus Cases In OC May Spell Doom To Malibu Beach Reopening Hopes
Images
Videos
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.