This is KBUU News - the Monday Headlines:
- = Malibu city council in emergency session today at 1.
- = A state of emergency closes restaurants in L-A … but not yet Malibu.
- = Grocery stores in malibu are restocked … but sell out of key items to hoarders.
- = A 52 percent sewer rate hike for Malibu West homeowners may cost them a thousand dollars a year.
- = And rain … heavy rain … is likely in Malibu this afternoon.
NOT TO BE PERSONAL - BUT PLEASE GO WASH YOUR HANDS.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … here on the new 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
It’s ((( time ))).
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
——
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.