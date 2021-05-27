= The LA sheriff’s office is accused of ripping off taxpayers in one city.
= Malibu city council members have been asking if Malibu is getting what we pay for.
= The Santa Monica school board is asking … what’s the opinion of parents on the education climate in Malibu.
= How is Malibu positioned … for water … as the western U-S is in a terrible drought??
= And talk about a mic drop … a Santa Monica city councilman walks off his job after midnight. He just quit.
