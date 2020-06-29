= 91 cases of COVID in malibu and the local mountains now.
= Beaches in Florida will close over the 4th of July … but not Malibu.
= Fireworks cause a brush fire in Ventura last night … what will happen here next weekend.
= The city has 150 thousand dollars for charities … and nearly 500 thousand dollars in requests.
= and Malibu’s state senator wants license plates to celebrate surfing … but the proceeds may help the MRCA build access ways in Malibu.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.