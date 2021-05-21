Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Windy with sunshine. High 66F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.