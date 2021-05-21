= How bad is Edison power service in Malibu? Try seven times more blackouts than average.
= KBUU obtains reliability statistics ... the Cuthbert circuit lost power for 3655 minutes last year ... that's 60 hours!
= Henry Stern's proposal to force Edison to improve Malibu circuits moves ahead in Sacramento.
= The leading candidate to replace Sheila Kuehl says he doesn't know much about camping in the hills above Malibu.
= Another car show at a Malibu shopping center is dead ... organizers lament that the city is being unfair.
= A multistory condo development at the top of Malibu Canyon gets shot down.
= And you think Malibu city hall is in chaos ... Santa Monica is losing yet another city manager.
