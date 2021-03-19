KBUU RADIO FRI MARCH 19
More than 150 residents of Los Angeles County have been turned away from vaccination appointments recently in Ventura County ... right next door to Malibu. This ... despite being sent to vaccination centers or pharmacies by the state appointment system. Ventura County is enforcing an order that only Ventura County residents can get vaccinated.
DETAILS, CLICK BELOW:
https://www.radiomalibu.net/ventura-county-canceling-vaccine-appointments-for-la-county-residents-apparently-including-90265/
