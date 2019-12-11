- = Camping in the Santa Monica Mountains approved by the County supervisors.
- = Malibu’s concerns about fire extinguishers and ranger patrols go unanswered.
- = Malibu creek is full of trash … the upstream agencies are not doing their jobs.
- = Air B and B agrees to enforce Santa Monica regulations ... after a 3-year fight.
- = And a law firm gets paid a half million dollars by the local school district … over free school supplies.
This is KBUU News - Day 396 - the Wednesday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
