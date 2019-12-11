This is KBUU News - Day 396 - the Wednesday Headlines:
  • = Camping in the Santa Monica Mountains approved by the County supervisors.
  • = Malibu’s concerns about fire extinguishers and ranger patrols go unanswered.
  • = Malibu creek is full of trash … the upstream agencies are not doing their jobs.
  • = Air B and B agrees to enforce Santa Monica regulations ... after a 3-year fight.
  • = And a law firm gets paid a half million dollars by the local school district … over free school supplies.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.