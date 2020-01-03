This is KBUU News - Day 420 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Malibu’s city council goes behind closed doors next Tuesday to consider a huge issue.
- = A lawyer is threatening to sue the city to force district elections for city council seats.
- = Firefighters from California are heading to Australia … but not many of them.
- = And Malibu’s water supply appears to be in good shape … right now.
- = And we fooled the L A TV stations … there’s a high surf advisory in effect today … but it looks like Lake Pacific this morning,.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.