This is KBUU News - Day 420 - the Friday Headlines:

  • = Malibu’s city council goes behind closed doors next Tuesday to consider a huge issue.
  • = A lawyer is threatening to sue the city to force district elections for city council seats.
  • = Firefighters from California are heading to Australia … but not many of them.
  • = And Malibu’s water supply appears to be in good shape … right now.
  • = And we fooled the L A TV stations … there’s a high surf advisory in effect today … but it looks like Lake Pacific this morning,.
——
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And support for KBUU’s daily broadcast … keeping the FM signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
Their support for the KBUU solar panels and battery project keeps us on the air using clean solar power.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

