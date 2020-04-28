With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Tuesday Headlines:
= The governor may send in the CHP to thin crowds at Orange County beaches.
= Newsom warns reopened beaches were too crowded … he wants access tightened.
= Death toll in L A County is stabilizing … but hospital admissions are not yet decreasing.
= A motorcycle racer is chased up Zuma Beach at above 100 miles per hour.
= And the city will start negotiations with a developer … over turning an office building into a luxury hotel.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
