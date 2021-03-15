= Rain this morning ... strong winds this afternoon ... sunny tomorrow.
= The doors reopen ... L A businesses reopen in a big way ... schools next.
= Coronavirus numbers drop to the levels of last fall ... as vaccine eligibility widens.
= A huge party on Point Dume last night ... for better and worse Malibu heads back to normal.
= Not one ... but two cars over the side of Kanan-Dume Road.
= And fracking may be bad .. but using steam to extract dirty black tar from the sands under Oxnard has a green group sounding alarms.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News!
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is COMING SOON on FM 99.1 HD2 and www/kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.