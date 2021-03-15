= Rain this morning ... strong winds this afternoon ... sunny tomorrow.
= The doors reopen ... L A businesses reopen in a big way ... schools next.
= Coronavirus numbers drop to the levels of last fall ... as vaccine eligibility widens.
= A huge party on Point Dume last night ... for better and worse Malibu heads back to normal.
= Not one ... but two cars over the side of Kanan-Dume Road.
= And fracking may be bad .. but using steam to extract dirty black tar from the sands under Oxnard has a green group sounding alarms.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News!
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is COMING SOON on FM 99.1 HD2 and www/kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Reviews & More: American Dreams
- Blog: Row, Row, Row Your Boat
- FM 99.1 KBUU Headlines for Monday March 15
- Malibusiness: Arlo Jenson, Junk Removal Company
- Poem Corner: The Sky Over Wuhan
- Judy Garland’s Former Home for Sale
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Feb. 19-27
- Pamela Anderson Selling Malibu Home, Moving To Canada
Most Popular
Articles
- Blog: A Rough Night
- Pamela Anderson Selling Malibu Home, Moving To Canada
- Air Force Flew Stealthy Nighthawks Over California Coast in February
- The New Old Way To Fight Pests
- Judy Garland’s Former Home for Sale
- Cross Creek Ranch—Formerly La Paz—Set To Break Ground Soon
- New Yorker Publishes Yearlong Investigation into Malibu Creek State Park Shootings
- Planetary Themes for the Month of March
- Nearly 25 Homeless Malibu Fire Victims Have Found Housing
- SMMUSD and Teachers’ Union Reach Agreement, Allowing Kids To Return To Classrooms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.