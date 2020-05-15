Malibu's city parks will open for public use as of noon today, including the Trancas Canyon dog park, Legacy Park and Malibu Bluffs Park.
 
But playgrounds, gathering areas, athletic fields, athletic facilities, and indoor facilities remain closed.
 
Of course, the county's mask rules, social distancing and other guidelines are in place to protect the health and safety of the community and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
 
From the press release: 
 
“It is important for the mental and physical wellbeing of our community to be able to enjoy outdoor recreation, relaxation and sports, fresh air, and the natural beauty that we cherish in Malibu, so I am very happy that we are able to open our City parks today,” said Mayor Karen Farrer. “I am proud of the City for working quickly and diligently to ensure that we have measures in place to ensure the community can use our parks safely, and I urge all park users to join us in being responsible and courteous and following all of the guidelines.”

