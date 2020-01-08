Stories we're covering on the radio today:
= Two weird crashes yesterday end with a car in the creek … and a truck in the gravel.
= The city council emerges from a closed door meeting without a public plan on voting.
= Speed bumps once again raise their heads on Point Dume.
= An abandoned pot smuggling boat is found at Deer Creek.
= The state wants to know why we have such crappy cell phone service during Santa Anas..
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And support for the KBUU solar project comes from the Malibu Foundation. This keeps KBUU transmitting thru power outages 24/7 on clean ... solar power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.