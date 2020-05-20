With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Wednesday headlines:
= The CHP will again be brought into Malibu to handle weekend beach traffic.
= L A county sheriff’s deputies … county public health … county beaches and harbors … and the city are all trying to get their heads together.
= They hope to hash out a beach management plan … a week after they reopened the beaches.
= Ventura County has a lower COVID-19 rate and wants to reopen.
= Beach cities close their beaches to people from the big city … big New York City.
= And what ever happened to the proposed Malibu cemetery???
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is day 558 after the Woolsey Fire.
And day 62 of the Los Angeles County stay at home order.
www.radiomalibu.net

