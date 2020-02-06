  • = The city of Malibu is going to get slapped by the Coastal Commission … again.
  • = This time … it’s for drastically underestimating the effect of ocean level rise on beach access at Trancas.
  • = A 12 point 7 percent increase in major crime in Malibu last year.
  • = The former top cop for Malibu wakes up this morning in a federal prison near El Paso.
  • = And rain moves in this weekend.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

