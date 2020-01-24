Malibu does not have a plan for wildfire protection … never has.
Nor does it have a finalized evacuation plan.
The Woolsey Fire laid those shortcomings bare.
And it has taken much of a year to fix that.
First … wildfire protection.
The City of Malibu is drawing up a citywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
The plan will be a community-based plan focused on identifying and addressing local hazards, risks and vulnerabilities from wildfire.
And the city now has a plan… a comprehensive document that calls for specific action to speed traffic out of Malibu and into Santa Monica in the inevitable next disaster.
