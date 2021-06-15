KBUU Malibu News for Tuesday June 15

= California may be reopening ..;. but not Malibu City Hall.
= Homeless people using campfires in the Malibu mountains are an immediate threat .. one expert says.
= But sheriff’s homeless outreach teams are in Venice ...and there are only vague plans for our area.
= Bankruptcy filed by the company that runs the Lumberyard … getting clobbered by Covid.
= The school district divorce hearing is delayed into September.
= The city hires an executive headhunter … who is off by only 380 miles.
 
