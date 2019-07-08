https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day241-mon-jul8/
This is KBUU News - Day 241 - the Monday headlines:
- = A drunk rolls a car on P C H … three people injured.
- = Those big Ridgecrest earthquakes have a lesson for Malibu fire victims.
- = Another spin of the revolving door at the Malibu High School principals’ office.
- = After eight years .. Parents and kids ask … where is Papa Jack’s skate park???
- = And the Edison company’s helicopter hovers over Malibu …if you think that was irritating … just wait till you get the bill.
This is Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … the (((( Monday ))) edition of the news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
The pair of very large earthquakes that struck the Ridgecrest area over the Fourth of July weekend have definite lessons for Malibu. City building inspectors say foundations built here in the 1970s or earlier simply do not meet current earthquake building codes. https://www.radiomalibu.net/quakes-and-malibu-fire-victims/
——
What ever happened to Papa Jack’s? And why doesn’t Malibu have a skate park? It’s been 8 years since the Papa Jack’s skateboard ramps were carted off from the vacant lot at Civic Center at Cross Creek. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/after-8-years-wheres-our-skatepark/
——
Southern California Edison's helicopter was again hovering over Malibu over the last six days … including the fourth of July holiday. Numerous people expressed irritation at the noise. Wait till they get the bill. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-quietly-sending-bill/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
——
The Malibu city council will have a full house tonight.
The anti-mansionization ordinance is not on the agenda … but it is a safe bet that a lot of people will be addressing that as the meeting starts.
Other items on the agenda include making a final decision on that request by the LA County fire department to build the new fire headquarters on 2 acres of prime park site at the Malibu Civic Center.
That request has been universally panned … and unanimously opposed by three city commissions.
The city council will vote on a proposed ordinance to ban electric scooters anywhere in the city … given that they're already illegal to use on Pacific Coast Highway.
——
Three people were injured in a single car rollover crash on P C H last night in western Malibu.
The crash involved an alleged drunken driver.
Sheriff’s deputies say they got the call at about 10 after 11 … from P C H near El Matador State Beach.
Five fire trucks were called in to handle the multiple casualties.
At least one person was flown out by helicopter.
Late night speeding and reckless driving … always a problem of P C H … but residents report an increase in loud vehicles at high speed this year.
——
Another spin of the revolving door at Malibu High School.
Assistant Principal Hillary Weissman said in an email just before the long holiday weekend … that she is taking a principal appointment at Mayfair High School in the Bellflower District.
Weissman has been at Malibu High for three years.
She told the staff in a separate email that she has learned more here in her stint … than at most other positions.
The district will begin a search for a new assistant principal … to join head principal Patrick Miller and the other assistant principal … Melisa Andino.
Miller is new to the school … coming over from Webster Elementary.
And Andino has been a teacher and assistant principal at Malibu high for 12 years.
——
A former Malibu resident is being investigated by a federal grand jury … which is examining whether he drummed up business deals with foreign leaders while servinfg as vice chair of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee.
The Associated Press reports that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn has sent a wide ranging subpoena to Trump's inaugural committee … seeking records relating to 20 individuals and businesses.
All have connections to Elliot Broidy and his investment and defense contracting firms.
Broidy … who owned homes in Beverly Hills and Malibu … may have violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
It is against the law for U.S. citizens to offer foreign officials "anything of value" to gain a business advantage … acting in an official position.
Things of value in this case could have been an invitation to the January 2017 inaugural events or access to Trump.
——
Road closures are still flickering around Malibu and Topanga canyons. .
Overnight closures on Topanga Canyon Boulevard … from the beach to the stores.
And daytime lane closures are scheduled again this week … on Malibu Canyon Road .
County crews are remocing rocks and dirt from the side of the road cuts … between the Hughes Research Lab thru the tunnel to Piuma Road.
Expect two way traffic to share one available lane … and slow heavy construction vehicles … between 9 and 3 today and all week.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Thick clouds this morning … mountain fog … and very cool today )))) … highs (((( 69 )))) beaches … (((( just 76 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gusting up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:07 )))).
After that … ((( more heavy marine layer )))) tonight … low (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 56 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
A heavy marine layer should be with us next 2 says … sunnier later this week.
At 8:55 a.m. … at Trancas it’s (((( 64 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 62 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 58 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 65 )))).
In the ocean … it’s 67 degrees in the water at Surfrider … 65 at Zuma Beach.
The updated surf report … some sweet waves started rolling in this morning … Mo says … (((( occasionally 3 to 6 )))) feet high …..
New SSW swell on the rise all day - most size for long period focal points.
((((( Low tide was at 8:48
3:46 nearly 5 feet. ))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.