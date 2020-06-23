= COVID 19 infections and hospitalizations jump … locally and statewide.
= No one left happy … after Malibu cuts the budget.
= The incoming Malibu mayor is going after the city’s richest business landlord.
= Traffic controls on Malibu Canyon Road today … AVOID.
= Want a free COVID antibody test? Give blood to the Red Cross.
= And shredders are asked … please don’t break into the new skate park. Again.
