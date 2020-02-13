  • = Still no word on the missing woman from Latigo Canyon.
  • = Anger grows over the killing of a local mountain lion who ate a lamb.
  • = Beach access … the Point Dume Ghost Bus … and ocean levels going up 6-1/2 feet.
  • = Three major Malibu issues go before the state Coastal Commission meeting today.
  • = And a major water pipe repair project will snarl traffic on PCH tomorrow …Saturday and Sunday.
 
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
