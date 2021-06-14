= A power pole throws off sparks … a small fire … a power outage on Point Dume.
= Not sure if they are all related … power is supposed to return by 9 am.
= Massive traffic jam last night … 101 was closed so everyone took PCH to LA
= Don’t call it a vaccine passport … but you might have a vaccine passport in your phone soon.
= A giant insurance company may use artificial intelligence to re-enter the fire insurance biz in Malibu.
