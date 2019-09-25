https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-320-wed-sept-25/
This is KBUU News - Day 320 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = Malibu gets steamrolled at the L A County Board Of Supervisors on camping.
- = As predicted … a 5 to nothing vote to allow camping in the brush right outside of town.
- = Cell phone carriers tell the FCC - you’re on your own in a fire.
- = The CPUC may give the biggest polluter in the Malibu break an extension.
- = And cell phone alerts will go out in western Malibu today … this is only a test.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Malibu’s elected officials were all but ignored yesterday … when the L A County Board of Supervisors made a major decision to allow camping in the brush just outside city limits. And most telling … county supervisor Sheila Kuehl included in her comments … her assessment of the county’s public safety response to the Woolsey Fire. “A lot of good work by our Public Safety.”
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kuehl-praises-fire-response/
Malibu is getting unusual winds today. Not Santa Anas … today we are getting wrong way winds. Not blowing down the coast … but blowing up the coast. And it is blowing L A’s smog right at us.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/winds-blowing-smog-into-malibu/
When the power goes out … you’re on your own for communications.
The five major cell carriers have filed emergency response plans with the FCC …
and all of them say their network will go down if roadblocks go up. https://www.radiomalibu.net/coverage-will-die-in-blackouts/
It’s been nearly a decade since California ordered coastal power plants to stop using seawater for cooling, a process that kills fish and other marine life. Staff at the California Public Utilities Commission say four natural gas plants in Southern California should be allowed to keep operating up to three additional years. It’s the biggest smog source near Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/cpuc-wants-smog-belching-plant/
——
The city tested its Disaster Notification System … called Everbridge … in the western quarter of Malibu today.
Cell phones and land lines rang in in western Malibu today.
The City has recently acquired nearly all cell phone numbers for Malibu-area accounts.
But add multiple phone numbers … by creating a profile at the city’s Disaster Notification System page.
We have a link posted on the KBUU Newswire.
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. The time is ((( ))).
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( A strange wind pattern will bring smog to us today )))) … highs (((( 76 )))) beaches … (((( 90 )))) mountains and canyons.
Wrong way winds today … out of the east at up to 20 miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6:45 )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 63 )))) beaches … (((( 59 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Up on Boney Mountain … it’s 48 degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 63 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 53 )))) .
Topanga 62
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 70 )))).
——
