With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR's All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Thursday Headlines:
= The governor extends beach closures statewide … no hope to get back on the sand in Malibu soon.
= Malibu resumes free COVID 19 testing at city hall today.
= L A County opens its drive-thru testing to anyone … with or without symptoms.
= Popular Malibu environmental programs … like one aimed at protecting mountain lions … go on hold.
= City Hall is coping with unexpected COVID costs … but putting off new programs.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

