https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-286-thurs-aug-22/
This is KRSR / KBUU News - Day 286 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = Malibu has two new schools opening today … and expect heavy traffic at both of them.
- = Not one … but two skateparks are going to be built at Bluffs Park.
- = L A going to crack down on homeless encampments in high fire risk areas.
- = CERT team mdmbers are offering free advice on making your house safer in a brushfire.
- = And KBUU is stunting today … changing formats to KRSR for one day to honor the Rolling Stones . in concert tonight
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … here on Rolling
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
It’s ((( time ))).
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
——
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
First day of school today.
And malibu has two new schools.
Malibu Elementary School … first day of school in what used to be Point Dume Elementary.
And Malibu Middle School … partly in the new building on the Malibu High School campus.
Which of course used to be named Malibu park Junior High School.
Even though fewer kids will be heading to the Malibu park campus … as the elementary school there has been closed … we can reasonably expect some traffic confusion.
That;’s because the drop off and pick up lane in front of the high school has been closed.
It has been relocated to what used to be the parking lot in front of the old elementary school.
Expect more traffic on the Point … much more traffic.
200-plus new students will be dropped off and picked up there every school day.
Plans for a school bus to brings kids in from Malibu Park and other areas of the city collapsed … even though kids from those neighborhoods will now be attending
——
Malibu’s sizeable number of skateboarders will get a temporary skate park … possibly by next summer … at Bluffs Park.
And the city council voted yesterday to build a second … permanent skate park … also at Bluffs Park … later. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-will-get-a-skate-park/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
——
The city of LA is going to take major steps to clear homeless encampments from canyons in the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills.
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti yesterday announced a plan to make it easier for authorities to clear homeless encampments in severe fire zones.
The mayor wants to change LA ordinances to allow the LAPD to issue oral warnings for people to move out of high fire risk areas.
And not just on red flag days.
The mayor yesterday said the homeless encampments “threaten to leave more Angelenos homeless when their lives and properties are consumed by flames.”
The LA Times reports that Los Angeles has least 114,000 structures in the highest fire hazard zones
Two years agio … a himeless encampment fire near the 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass estroyed six homes in Bel Air … one of L.A.'s richest ZIP Codes.
And this summer … a large fire in the brush in the Sepulveda Basin flood ocntrol area required 100 firefighters and two helicopters to put out.
displaced dozens of homeless people.
——
Some members of Malibu’s CERT teams have completed training … enter now offering to visit houses to make home assessments for fire dangers… and offer suggestions to reduce those dangers.
The City of Malibu is now offering a free "Home Ignition Zone Assessment Program" to help residents harden their homes against flying embers.
The Woolsey Fires ent burning embers and airborne tree limbs out a few miles ahead of the fire front.
Typically … more than half of homes lost during a wildfire catch fire due to flying embers — not direct flame contact or radiant heat.
Modifying landscaping around the home, sealing eaves and moving flammable materials away from structures are examples of simple and often inexpensive ways to make homes safer from wildfires.
Some of Malibu's volunteer inspectors from the Malibu Community Emergency Response Team and Arson Watch have completed a 16-hour "Assessing Structure Ignition Potential from Wildfire" class.
This was offered through the National Fire Protection Association.
It taught them hoe to identify specific areas that wildfire embers can find receptive fuels in and around a home
Residents can request an inspection .
The volunteers will make recommendations on how to make it more fire resistant, the press release said.
——
Finally … the world’s greatest rock and roll band plays in concert in pasadena this evening.
The Rolling Stones concert was originally scheduled for earlier this summer … let was postponed due to mick Jagger's cardiac condition.
Jaegers back in form.
The concert is back on schedule.
And you can expect a bunch of people call call in sick to work tomorrow.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for greater Pasadena ….
(((( Sunny and hot )))) … highs 91 in Pasadena … (((( 74 )))) Malibu beaches … (((( 93 )))) Malibu mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( only 5 to 10 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:34 )))).
After that … 85 degrees in the Roe Bowl tonight when the STones take the stage.
In Malibu … ((( coastal crud tonight )))) tonight … low (((( 61 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena it’s 63 degrees.
At Trancas it’s (((( 68 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 66 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( )))) feet high ….
WNW swell mix rebounds through the PM as new SW swell creeps in. Poor to Fair conditions
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at igh 2:09am 3.3ft
Low 7:44am 2.1ft
High 2:44pm 4.4ft
Low 10:10pm 1.8ft ))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.