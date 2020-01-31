= The Coastal Commission is upset that the ghost bus to Point Dume has disappeared.
= Staff wants to know why the City of Malibu is violating a 20 year old court order over parking.
= The city’s evacuation plan for Pacific Coast Highway wiull never work … one official says.
= Planning Commissioners made changes on a road project that will never work … city staff says.
= And the marketing effort begins for a 70 thousand foot mall in downtown Malibu.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
Latest News
- Photos: Cakes for a Cause
- KBUU Newswire - Fri Jan 31 - Coastal Says Malibu Cancelled The Ghost Bus Without Its OK - PCH Evac Plan Will Not Work, Commissioner Says - Marketing For Giant Mall Starts
- Waves Men's Basketball Defeats Portland, Will Face BYU Thursday
- Blog: The Reconnection
- Public Outcry Over New and Improved Beach Access
- KBUU Early AM News Headlines - Fri Jan 31
- This is KBUU News - Day 447 - the Thursday Headlines - Malibu Council Wants Safe Parking, Indoor Shelters For Homeless - Sheriff Accused Of Planting Spies In Malibu Station
- This is KBUU News - Day 447 - the Thursday Headlines
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Kobe Bryant, Daughter Among Nine Reported Helicopter Crash Victims
- Dark Sky Rules Back in Effect
- Residents of Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park Struggle to Make a Comeback
- All Commercial Dumpsters Must Have Locking Lids By This Summer
- City Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Home Rebuild
- Santa Monica Mountains Helicopter Crash Takes Lives of Nine, Including Kobe Bryant
- Public Outcry Over New and Improved Beach Access
- KBUU Newswire - Day 445 - Tues Jan 28 - 'Kobe Bryant Hill' Now A New Tourist Destination - MRCA Announces Beach Access Plan Will Bypass City OK - Locking Trash Bin Lids Coming Bu Businesses, Tidy and Slobby
- MHS Performers Paint the Town
- Pepperdine Suspends Chinese International Program Amid Coronavirus Fears
