= The Coastal Commission is upset that the ghost bus to Point Dume has disappeared.
= Staff wants to know why the City of Malibu is violating a 20 year old court order over parking.
= The city’s evacuation plan for Pacific Coast Highway wiull never work … one official says.
= Planning Commissioners made changes on a road project that will never work … city staff says.
= And the marketing effort begins for a 70 thousand foot mall in downtown Malibu.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

