Malibu’s mayor and city manager met with County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his command staff on Monday … an effort to salvage relations between the newly-elected sheriff and the five cities in western Los Angeles County that send him $25 million dollars a year for police services.
 
And KBUU News has learned that the captain who was demoted and removed from Malibu, as the result of complaints from certain Malibu activists, has been reinstated as captain. But he will remain transferred out to a different post.
Details:  https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-and-4-nearby-cities-meet-with-sheriff-finally-as-demoted-captain-gets-his-rank-back/

