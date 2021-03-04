= Bruce Silverstein's allegations go before an open city council session for the first time Monday.
= Karen Farrer and Mike Pierson want the city to hire a lawyer to investigate Silverstein's actions.
= Malibu may accept 18 point 6 million dollars airmed to build affordable housing.
= And building bicycle pullouts on mountain roads has reduced crashes and driver anger.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is COMING SOON on FM 99.1 HD2 and www/kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Rep. Lieu Introduces Bill Seeking Citizenship for Essential Workers
- Silverstein Demand For Investigation Into Feldman Met With Investigation Into Silverstein 'Harassment' of Feldman
- Fashion Designer and Malibu Retail Icon Fred Segal Dies
- Pepperdine Volleyball Players Named Standout Defenders
- FM 99.1 KBUU News Headlines for Thursday March 4th
- Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program Extended and Expanded
- Pepperdine Employees Turned Away at Simi Valley Vaccine Clinic
- Photo: One New COVID Death
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Homeless Count Finds 157 People Living in Vehicles, Tents or Other Shelters
- Updated: Civic Center Fire Reported Before Dawn Sunday, Road Closures In Effect
- Pepperdine Employees Turned Away at Simi Valley Vaccine Clinic
- Is Goat Grazing the Answer to Malibu’s Brush Problems?
- Tiny Invasive Beetles Killing Trees in the Santa Monica Mountains
- Whatsapp’s Co-Founder Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for Second Paradise Cove Property
- One More Coronavirus Death In Malibu, Toll Now 7, as Scarier California Mutation Emerges
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Feb. 9–15
- Photos: Canyon Rescue
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Blame Where Blame Is Due (2)
- Malibu Seen: We Built This City on Rock and Roll (1)
- Letter: Cunning Manipulations (1)
- Homeless Man Allegedly Attacks Woman at Malibu Gas Station (1)
- Rising From the Ashes — the Bates Family (1)
- SMMUSD Anticipating 2021-22 School Year Will Be in-Person (1)
- Photo: Osprey Can You See (1)
- Photo: One New COVID Death (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.