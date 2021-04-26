= Malibu is lagging behind comparable cities ... in vaccination rates.
= More students test positive for Coronavirus at Pepperdine University.
= When LA sneezes ... Malibu catches a cold ... and the issue of homeless people on LA streets is prompting federal court action.
= Caltrans plans to dig a whole bunch of trenches across the Pacific Coast Highway.
= Carol Moss .... a tireless advocate for the homeless in Malibu .... has died.
 
 
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is COMING SOON on FM 99.1 HD2 and www/kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.