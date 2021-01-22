Reva Feldman calls Bruce Silverstein's actions "unhinged," and wants out due to a "hostile work environment." It will cost the city $375,000 to buy out her contract, but a damages lawsuit might cost the city much more in damages and increased insurance costs.
Details:
https://www.radiomalibu.net/feldman-offers-to-leave-for-375000-describes-silverstein-as-unhinged-harrasser/
