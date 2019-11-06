https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-361-wed-nov-6/
This is KBUU News - Day 361 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = Malibu’s city council will respond tomorrow to a demand that it create 5 voting districts.
- = Malibu High School’s gigantic campus overhaul will be decided by the school board tomorrow.
- = The 101 Freeway gets named in honor of a hero cop … killed at the Borderline Bar one year ago.
- = The New York Times Magazine has a huge article about the Point Dume Bombers.
- = And an art show … photos of the fire destruction .. incredibly moving.
- = You can see it for one day only … today.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … every half hour between 7 and 9:30 … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Malibu’s city council met for 45 minutes behind closed doors yesterday … digesting a demand letter from a lawyer. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/council-says-little-after-letter/
——
A remarkable healing event … with remarkable art … last night at the Malibu Jewish Community Center and Synagogue. “Malibu After - Bearing Witness” may be an art show … but more accurately it is a community group therapy. The work of photographer Eric Myer and reporter Jimy Tallal will be on display from 1 to 8 today only … at the Malibu Jewish Community Center and Synagogue. One day only … today 1 to 8.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/photos-are-moving-beyond-speaking/
——
Another power line fire in the mountains … not far from Malibu.
DWP power lines sparked a brushfire near Getty Center last night at 6.
Unlike the week before, the winds were slight and Los Angeles city fire fighters were able to put this out quickly.
Santa Ana winds last week caused a similar powerline spark to erupt into a major brushfire that caused the evacuation of part of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, closing Pacific Coast Highway and blowing smoke into Malibu.
We have a photo of the fir … captured by Skycam 5 from KTLA channel 5 … posted on the KBUU Newswire.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
The Malibu High School campus plan goes up before the school board Thursday night. Meeting at Malibu City Hall … the school board is being requested to improve hiring the architect to design the actual buildings. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/board-new-mhs-campus-concept/
——
Just over the hill … part of the 1-0-1 Freeway in Thousand Oaks will be named today … in honor of a sheriff’s sergeant who gave his life trying to rescue people from a madman with a gun. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/101-freeway-named-for-hero-deputy/
——
Finally this morning… back to the Woolsey Fire.
The upcoming Sunday edition of the New York Times has a magazine article about the Point Dume Bombers.
The ragtag team of men and women who fought fires … and then ran blockades set up by the sheriff’s office.
Robert Spangle … a former Marine .. wrote the article.
We recommend it to your attention.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Patchy fog burning off at midmorning )))) … highs (((( 70 )))) beaches … (((( 81 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( 5 to 10 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 5 p-m )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 52 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( occasionally 1 )))) feet high
((((( Tide is going out to a low at 12:12pm 2.1ft
High 5:41pm 4.1ft ))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.