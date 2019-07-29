This is KBUU News - Day 262 - the Monday Headlines:
= Point Dune is still talking about the shooting of a man by sheriffs deputies.
= A car over Kanan Dume raises the question … where are the guard rails??
= A woman says a car rental company manager was drunk in a company car … when he plowed into her at 100 miles an hour.
= And there’s a free surf gear swap this Saturday.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
