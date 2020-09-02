From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Wednesday Headlines:
- = Highs on Sunday in the Malibu mountains … 115 … and it will be windy.
- = Huge beach crowds likely … no plans to restrict the beaches like Santa Barbara.
- = Four months after the looting … Santa Monica police have yet to produce a report on what happened.
- = The California pesticide bill…. aimed at preventing wildlife poisonings … emerges intact.
- = Two of the biggest air pollution sources in Malibu get new three year extensions.
