Steve McClary was appointed as Malibu's new city manager two weeks ago, and tonight, the city council will vote on his contract.  At $14,580 a month, it's a little bit less than what former city manager Reva Feldman made.  And the contract gives the city council the right to let McClary go immediately ... if it hires a permanent city manager. And KBUU News has learned ... McClary is in the running to become the permanent city manager.
KBUU RADIO 7:15 AM THU MAY 11
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE 2:15 PM THU MAY 11
